Restrictions To Be Imposed In 3 Districts Of Barak Valley

In a latest development, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority has approved the Deputy Commissioners’ plea to place certain restrictions related to ensuring strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols in the districts of Barak Valley – Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi from August 26 and September 4 this year.

Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, “It has been reported to me by the Deputy Commissioners of the three districts if Barak Valley i.e. Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi of Assam there are increased incidences of spread of COVID-19 in their respective jurisdictions”.

The Chief Secretary said the Assam government has “no objection to the measures to be put in place by DDMAs of these three districts as deemed proper for ensuring prevention of further spread of COVID-19 from Wednesday, August 26 to Friday, September 4”.

The official statement said, “The District Disaster Management Authorities are directed to ensure compliance of all directives issued by Ministry of Home Affairs”.