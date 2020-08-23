Top StoriesRegional

Restrictions To Be Imposed In 3 Districts Of Barak Valley

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
1

In a latest development, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority has approved the Deputy Commissioners’ plea to place certain restrictions related to ensuring strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols in the districts of Barak Valley – Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi from August 26 and September 4 this year.

Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, “It has been reported to me by the Deputy Commissioners of the three districts if Barak Valley i.e. Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi of Assam there are increased incidences of spread of COVID-19 in their respective jurisdictions”.

The Chief Secretary said the Assam government has “no objection to the measures to be put in place by DDMAs of these three districts as deemed proper for ensuring prevention of further spread of COVID-19 from Wednesday, August 26 to Friday, September 4”.

Related News

Nalbari: Body Found Stuck To Transformer

Tinsukia Top Cops Test COVID-19+

Chaygaon: Minor Goes Missing In Brahmaputra

Morigaon: Man Murders Wife

The official statement said, “The District Disaster Management Authorities are directed to ensure compliance of all directives issued by Ministry of Home Affairs”.

You might also like
Top Stories

Coronavirus: Bangladesh Cricket Team Tour to Guwahati Postponed

National

Heavy downpour in Mumbai | Transportation system paralysed

National

Goddess Lakshmi Can Improve The Condition Of Indian Currency: S. Swamy

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018 Update | Struggle for semi-final spot intensifies

World

1,65,000 people affected by AIDS in Pakistan: NACP

Regional

Shiladitya holds placard against SC’s decision at Assam Assembly

Comments
Loading...