Results Of Class 12 Board Exams By July 31: CBSE To SC

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed an additional affidavit on Monday before the Supreme Court stating that the class 12 board exam results will be declared by July 31.

The disputes regarding the assessment of results will be referred to a committee, the affidavit stated, adding that the examination will be held tentatively between August 15 and September 15 when the COVID-19 situation improves.

It also said that the marks in the optional exam will be treated as final marks.

On Tuesday, a bench comprising of Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Dinsh Maheshwari will be hearing a batch of pleas challenging the objective criteria formulated by the CBSE and ICSE to assess students of class 12.

The board further clarified that the policy for the tabulation of marks for Class XII Board Examination 2021 has been formulated by the board to ensure standardisation of marks, as marks of Class XI and XII component will be awarded at the school level.

“Dispute regarding computation of results will be referred to a committee constituted by CBSE. After the declaration of result, if the candidates are not satisfied with their result, CBSE will provide an online facility for registration for the examination,” the affidavit filed by the CBSE before the Supreme Court stated.

“Examination will be conducted by the board only in the main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. However, the marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final for those who opt to take this examination,” it added.

The affidavit further said that examination will strictly not be comparable across schools due to variations in the quality of question papers, the evaluation standard and processes, and the mode of conduct of exams among other things.

“Therefore, to ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard,” the affidavit said.

Furthermore, the board said that it was necessary “in the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allocated are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student because of the methodology/process of evaluation used by the individual school.”