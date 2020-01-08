Retired engineer murdered in Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
In a sensational incident in Guwahati, a retired engineer was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants on Tuesday night. The victim was identified as Paresh Chandra Baruah.

According to reports, the body of the engineer was found with multiple injuries inside his residence in Dispur Law College road.

Sources informed that Baruah’s wife Garima Saikia Baruah, a physician, attempted to call her husband at around 11:30 PM; but unable to reach her husband, she rushed home and found her deceased husband.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati police initiated an investigation regarding the incident. It was suspected that robbers allegedly murdered the retired engineer. “I urge the administration to arrest the culprits immediately and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future,” said a close friend of Baruah.

