Retired IAS and Former NEEPCO Director Trailokya Prasad Khaund Passes Away

Trailokya Prasad Khaund, retired IAS officer and former director of NEEPCO, has passed away early Sunday morning in Gurgaon.

Born in Jhanji, his initial career, started with All India Radio in Shillong. He later entered his administrative journey in erstwhile Northeast Frontier Agency (NEFA), and continued to serve with distinction in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and two tenures with North Eastern Council.

Post his retirement, he continued to serve as the Principal Advisor to the Government of Mizoram and Director of NEEPCO till 2020.

He is survived by his wife Dr Malaya Khaund, a Sahitya Akademy winning writer, a daughter and a son.