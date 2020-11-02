Review Of Govt Officials For Premature Retirement To Begin

To ensure more efficiency and speed in the functioning of public administration, the state government of Assam will now adhere to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions consolidated guidelines on premature retirement of government employees and will conduct a regular review of government officials in the age group of 50 to 55 years.

As part of the review exercise of public servants, a record would be maintained of officials who are due to attain the age of 50/55 years or complete 30 years of service, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. The DoPT has circulated the guidelines to all the ministries and top levels of the government.

The Assam Finance Department will constitute a committee led by the chief secretary to scrutinise work records of all the officials of Group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ within 50-55 years of age group.

The process of implementation of the premature retirement of the employees would tentatively commence from April-May 2021.

As per the circular, the objective of Fundamental Rule (FR) 560)1(l) and Rule 48 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, is to strengthen the administrative machinery by developing responsible and efficient administration at all levels and to achieve efficiency, economy and speed in the disposal of government function.

As per FR 56(j), “The Appropriate Authority shall, if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest so to do, have the absolute right to retire any Government servant by giving him notice of not less than three months in writing or three months’ pay and allowances in lieu of such notice – (i) If he is, in Group ‘A’ or Group ‘B’ service or post in a substantive, quasipermanent or temporary capacity and had entered Government service before attaining the age of 35 years, after he has attained the age of 50 years; (ii) In any other case after he has attained the age of 55 years.”

Under FR 56(l), “Notwithstanding anything contained in clause (j), the Appropriate Authority shall, if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so, have the absolute right to retire a government servant in Group C service or post who is not governed by any pension rules, after he has completed thirty years’ service by giving him notice of not less than three months in writing or three months’ pay and allowances in lieu of such notice.”