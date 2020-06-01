Revitalization of Assam economy; Three-member ministerial committee formed

The Advisory Committee for the revitalization of economy of Assam in the backdrop of the situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown under the chairmanship of former Additional Chief Secretary Subhash Das submitted its report to the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Brahmaputra State Guest House today.

The Chief Minister upon receiving the report announced of constituting a three-member ministerial committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to study the recommendations of the report and suggest a broad roadmap for their implementation.

The chairman of the three-member committee will be Finance etc. Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Commerce and Industry etc Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing, etc minister Atul Bora will be its members.

The committee will prepare a roadmap for the implementation of the suggestions and recommendations of the advisory committee.