Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Gets Bail

In a major development, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik was granted bail after three months by a special narcotic court in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Showik was arrested in a drugs case in relation to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Chakraborty applied for a fresh bail before the special (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court in light of a recent Supreme Court judgement, which declared the statements under Section 67 of the NDPS Act inadmissible”, an ANI report stated.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Showik, Rhea, and others under several relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities, the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 would not be applicable,” the fresh bail application had said.

“Apart from allegedly procuring the drugs for the late actor, there are no allegations against the applicant of being involved in any other form of illicit traffic or even of purchasing drugs for any other person. Hence, terming the applicant as being part of a “drug syndicate” or having financed the “illicit traffic” of drugs is wholly farfetched and without application of mind,” it said.