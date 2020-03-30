Rich brat come home in Rs 90 lakh ticket

When millions of people are walking home with no money and no food and about to die in hunger, the rich brats are flying home their wards in Rs 90 lakh flights.

There are several reports how the super-rich of Mumbai paid up to Rs 90 lakh to fly in their children’s from London in specially chartered flights.

Inquiries for international flights on private jets have shot up ninefold, said Kanika Tekriwal, founder of New Delhi-based JetSetGo, as individuals with vast financial means try to escape virus hot spot.

According to information from the travel industry at least two such chartered flight landed in Mumbai just hours before India announced the travel ban.

As Private jet operators are turning away wealthy clients as coronavirus-related travel bans restrict their ability to operate, despite a surge in requests from people willing to shell out as much as $150,000 to secure a spot on their planes.

One of her clients, an Indian tycoon, tried to book a jet to fly with his family to New Delhi from London last weekend, but he remains stranded in the U.K. after a sudden travel suspension in a stopover country came in just half an hour before they were due to depart.

India then announced a ban on flights from Europe and the U.K. on Monday, potentially leaving the tycoon stranded in London indefinitely. The India ban comes into effect Wednesday.