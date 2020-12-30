Ripun Bora Slams Govt Over State Budget
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora reacted on various topics about the 2019-20 budget which was approved in the State Legislative Assembly in 2020.
Key highlight:
The MLA said that government has failed to keep their promises stated in the budget while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.
- Government was supposed to pay Rs 700 to the students who stay in government hostels. The government had promised to give this money for the duration of 10 months. However only some students have got the benefits of the scheme.
- More than 1 lakh rupees was allocated to self-help groups. But only BJP supported self-help groups got the fund.
- Under the state government there were 1,415 ASTC buses in 2019, of which 320 buses have been sold. Rest of the buses will be privatized soon.
- State Government has decided to form a development council for indigenous Muslims but till now the government has not done anything.
- BJP led government has promised to set up a rice research center, but nothing has happened yet.
- Jogighopa was all set to become India’s gateway to South-East Asia as well as the rest of the North-East to develop a multimodal logistics park (MMLP). But the work has not started yet.
- A number of 70-80 thousand farmers had issued crop insurance. But only 35 farmers received the insurance money.
- There was also a bill passed on setting up a science laboratory in every district, it never happened as the land for the respected institute has not been decided yet.
- Most of the Assamese people are farmers, more than 57 lakh families are involved in agriculture in the state. It may be stated that 22.7 lakh people are facing land patta issues and 14 lakh has no agricultural land. But the government is not taking the farmers problems seriously so they have not issued any land lease till now.
- Dhaka and Bangkok flights were operational only for a week.
- NITI Aayog has revealed how much Assam has failed in spending money.
- Government has promised to paved roads at a distance of 6 km per day, but in the year 2019 only 2 km in Goalpara and 18 km in Barpeta were constructed.
- State government claims that National Health Mission has been successful in the country in 2019-20. But Assam has the second highest number of typhoid deaths in the country in the last one year and also the Department of Health has not been able to prevent maternal and neonatal deaths. In that case Bora added that he had invited the Health minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sharma to press club, Guwahati. But Sharma have not dare to join him over a talk.
- Adding Ajanta Neog’s remark on joining BJP Bora said, Neog has killed her husband’s ideology.
- Marking on Congress ideology, Bora said, “Maybe opinion will be different for the party members but the ideology of the party will remain same.”