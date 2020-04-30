Top StoriesNational

Rishi Kapoor cremated at Chandanwadi crematorium

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family.

Kapoor died at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday at 8.45 am at the age of 67.

His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance at around 3.45 pm directly from the hospital amid tight police security due to the coronavirus lockdown.

His daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not be there at the funeral as she is travelling from Delhi.

Family members including wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir, Kapoor’s elder brother Randhir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Assam: Students’ Federation Demands To Scrap CAB

Regional

NDFB (S) cadres arrested in Jagun

Regional

8 killed in 3 separate road accidents

Regional

IED blast in Manipur kills two jawans, injuring three civilians

Entertainment

Blockbuster Ratnakar earns Rs. 1.88 crore

Sports

Assam’s Dhrupad Shines in Chess

Comments
Loading...