RJD Alleges Nitish Kumar Of Delaying Counting

By Pratidin Bureau
The Rashtriya Janata Dal has levelled some serious allegations accusing the Nitish Kumar government of election fraud and malpractice in counting the votes for the Bihar Assembly election.

In a tweet posted late Tuesday evening, RJD said election officials were delaying handling certificates to winning candidates from at least 10 seats.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi were accused by the Rashtriya Janata Dal of allegedly conspiring to put pressure on district and polling officials to ensure the verdict in their favour.

