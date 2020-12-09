RN Borooah, Protiva Borooah Memorial Awards Announced

RN Borooah & Protiva Borooah Memorial Awards was announced on Wednesday.

The awards Committee announced Lifetime Achievement Award to noted journalist, writer Homen Borgohain.

The RN Borooah Memorial Award for ‘environment, tourism, conservation of nature and wildlife’ has been awarded to freelance journalist Ranu Baruwa.

On the other hand the Protiva Borooah Memorial Award for best reporting on uplift of the poor and needy has gone to Arup Shandilya, Staff Reporter of Dainik Asam.

The awards instituted in memory of Late RN Borooah, former Editor of The Assam Tribune and his wife Late Protiva Borooah carry a cash award of Rs 50,000 each and a citation.