A deadly road accident has taken place at the connecting road of Gogamukh-Ghilamara in Dhemaji on Monday.

As per reports, a bike (AS 07 L 5554) has collided with a bus (AS 07 C 0663) from its front when it was going towards Dhakuakhana, and due to the accident, three youths have already died at the spot.

However, police have already reached the scene but unable to identify the bodies.