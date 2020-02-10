Road Accident in Mayodia: 6 Injured

A horrific road accident has taken place at the Mayodia region in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

As per reports, a family traveling from Dibrugarh towards Mayodia. Suddenly the driver had lost his control over the car and falls down from the hills and went down nearly 300 ft.

A total of six people were injured due to the accident. The injured persons were identified as Kaji Moulana Jillur Rahman, his wife Atifa Ajahar Sultana, his son Mirja Mamudu Rahman, driver Alfred and a person named Samim Ahmed.

Although all of them were sent to a nearby hospital for further treatment. It has come to know that Kaji Moulana Jillur Rahman has been suffering from critical condition.