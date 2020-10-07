Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer

Eddie Van Halen, one of rock music’s greatest guitar players and a founding member of the hard-rocking, top-selling band named after him and his drummer brother, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65.

His son Wolf Van Halen took to twitter and announced his transition.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.” he tweeted.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop,” he added.

Van Halen, who was born in the Netherlands and raised in California, founded the rock band with his older brother Alex in the early 1970s and quickly earned fame and name.

He was famous for what became known as “finger tapping” — playing the guitar with two hands, like a piano.

“Jump”, “Panama”, “Runnin’ with the Devil” and guitar solo “Eruption” are some of the band’s classic songs.

Van Halen sold more than 75 million albums all over the world and has more number one hits on the mainstream US rock chart than any other artist.

He is survived by his second wife and his son, as well as his first wife Bertinelli.