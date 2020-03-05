Ronaldinho arrested!

Former Brazil footballer Ronaldinho has been arrested. He was arrested in Paraguay for allegedly using false documentation to enter the South American country. According to Goal.com Ronaldinho was detained at the Resort Yacht & Golf Club Paraguayo along with his brother Roberto on Wednesday night.

As per an official statement from the Paraguayan police, Brazil star was invited to Paraguay by casino owner Nelson Belotti, but he is currently without a passport because of an environmental final in 2018. Meanwhile, the Paraguayan authorities are most likely to be issuing a statement later today.

Ronaldinho retired from football in 2018 after a career that included a World Cup triumph in 2002 and two FIFA World Player of the Year awards.