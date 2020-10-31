Top StoriesSports

Ronaldo Recovers From COVID

By Pratidin Bureau
38

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, has now recovered from the virus after 19 days, the club announced on Saturday.

His club Juvenus FC said a swab test came out negative and Ronaldo is no longer subjected to home isolation.

He missed 3 matches including draws with Crotone and Hellas Verona in Serie A as well as a loss to Barcelona in the Champions League.

As per reports, he could return on Sunday’s game at Spezia in Series A, or on Wednesday in the Champions League in Budapest.

