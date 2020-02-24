RP Sharma in all likelihood to join INC

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the Ex. parliamentarian from Assam’s Tezpur constituency R P Sharma is in all likelihood to join the Indian National Congress (INC).

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi will be addressing a press conference at Assam Bhavan in New Delhi at 3.30 pm today. According to highly placed sources inside the APCC, Sharma will join the press conference along with Gogoi.

Sharma quits the saffron fold alleging “neglect of old workers by new intruders in the party”. He resigned from the primary membership of the BJP after serving the RSS and VHP for 15 years and the BJP for 29 years.

A lawyer by profession, Sharma landed in several controversies after he had criticised the BJP-led government for its poor performance in development of the state. He had targeted a cabinet minister of taking five percent commission for giving works to the contractors.