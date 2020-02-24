RP Sharma Joins Congress

Former Tezpur MP RP Sharma joined the Congress party on Monday in New Delhi accompanied by former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal welcomed Sharma on joining the party and sat on a discussion in his residence.

Welcoming Sharma to the party, Tarun Gogoi said “This is RP Sharma’s “Ghar Wapas” (Home Coming).”

Joining the Congress party, Sharma said, “My grandfather was a Congressi and I will also work as a member of the party. More leaders and members from BJP will join Congress. There is a long-run relationship between Congress and the RSS. RSS doesn’t mean BJP.”