NationalRegionalTop Stories

RP Sharma Joins Congress

By Pratidin Bureau
354

Former Tezpur MP RP Sharma joined the Congress party on Monday in New Delhi accompanied by former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal welcomed Sharma on joining the party and sat on a discussion in his residence.

Welcoming Sharma to the party, Tarun Gogoi said “This is RP Sharma’s “Ghar Wapas” (Home Coming).”

Joining the Congress party, Sharma said, “My grandfather was a Congressi and I will also work as a member of the party. More leaders and members from BJP will join Congress. There is a long-run relationship between Congress and the RSS. RSS doesn’t mean BJP.”

Continue Reading
You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

Assam’s Directorate of Official Languages to be shut down

Regional

Gagana Mumbai Observes 8th Death Anniversary of Bhupen Da

Regional

Pace of implementing scheme needs to be accelerated for effective results, says Ram…

Regional

Margherita: Miscreants open fire at BJP leader’s residence

Top Stories

Offensive posts on CAA under surveillance: Himanta

Environment

Odisha Artist Creates Sand Ganesha Using 1000 Plastic Bottles

Comments
Loading...