“Rs 100/Day Will Be Paid To Girl Students Who Attend School”: Himanta

The state government has decided to give financial stimulus to school and college girl students in a bid to encourage them to attend classes regularly, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said while speaking to a function at Natya Mandir in Sivasagar district where free scooters were given to girl students who have secured first division in their Higher Secondary (HS) examinations in the year 2020-21.

The minister stated that the state government has decided to give Rs 100 per day to girl students who attend schools, the minister stated.

He also said that the state government will deposit Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 respectively for undergraduate and postgraduate students in their bank accounts by the end of this month so that the students can use the money to buy books.

“We had planned this last year itself but could not implement it because of the spread of COVID19. We wanted to pay money for attending classes in both schools and colleges” he further added.

Meanwhile, 948 girl students from Sivasagar district have been found eligible to receive the free scooters under Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award of Pragyan Bharati scheme.