Rs. 25 lakh robbed from Apex Bank employees

In yet another daring daylight robbery incident in Guwahati, unidentified miscreants on Thursday evening looted Rs. 25 lakh in cash from the employees of the Apex Bank in Pan Bazar area.

According to reports, the incident took place in front of Sheikh Brothers, when the motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed the employees of the Apex Bank. The employees were reportedly bringing the cash to the bank. The employees were identified as Ramesh Das and Rinku Dutta.

The Guwahati police have initiated an investigation regarding the incident.

(More details awaited)