Rs 73 thousand crores spent in 2019-20 FY: Himanta

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the growth rate of the previous financial year was 13 percent in Assam. Speaking to the reporters in Guwahati, Sarma also said that the government has spent around Rs. 73 thousand crores in the last financial year.

Sarma will present the State budget in the Assembly on Friday at 2 PM. Assuring that the budget will have several new schemes; the minister said it will be a people-centric budget.

For the first time, the state budget will be tabled in the second half of the day. The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly began on Monday.