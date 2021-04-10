NationalTop Stories

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tests COVID-19 +ve Days After Taking Vaccine

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested positive for COVID-19 days after taking vaccine, the organization tweeted on its official handle.

Bhagwat, 70, has been showing commons symptoms of coronavirus infection, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) tweeted.

The tweet of RSS said, “He is currently having common symptoms of COVID-19 and has been admitted to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur, is undergoing general check-up and caution.”

Related News

Bengal Polls: PM Modi Urges to Cast Vote in Large Numbers

Assam Reports COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage

Bengal Polls: EC Removes Mamata’s Security Officer

COVID-19 Assam: 281 New Cases, 3 Deaths

Bhagwat, who heads the BJP’s ideological mentor, had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 7.

It may be mentioned that the second wave of COVID-19 has hit states with surge in cases. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is also running out of vaccines which have created panic amongst the people.

You might also like
National

Om Birla likely to be next speaker of Lok Sabha

National

Rohit creates world record for most sixes in a Test

Regional

Assam: Bokakhat Doctor 1st to Get Vaccination

Regional

80 Active Containment Zones In Kamrup (M) | CHECK HERE

Top Stories

Akshay Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19

Top Stories

Two Women Officers To Operate Helicopters For Indian Navy

Comments
Loading...