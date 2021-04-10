RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Tests COVID-19 +ve Days After Taking Vaccine

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested positive for COVID-19 days after taking vaccine, the organization tweeted on its official handle.

Bhagwat, 70, has been showing commons symptoms of coronavirus infection, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) tweeted.

The tweet of RSS said, “He is currently having common symptoms of COVID-19 and has been admitted to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur, is undergoing general check-up and caution.”

Bhagwat, who heads the BJP’s ideological mentor, had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 7.

It may be mentioned that the second wave of COVID-19 has hit states with surge in cases. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is also running out of vaccines which have created panic amongst the people.