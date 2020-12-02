RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Visits Ghy on a 4-day tour

Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat reached Guwahati on a four-day visit to the state. The RSS chief is staying in a secluded Ashram in Adimgiri Hills near Maligaon.

According to reports, Bhagwat is likely to participate in a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and top leaders of BJP today to discuss some important political issue. However, he will not make any public appearance and will not address any public rally.

The RSS chief is scheduled to have a series of closed-door meetings with senior leaders of the organization.

Bhagwat will stay in Guwahati till December 5 and will visit Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh after December 5. From his visit to the two Northeastern states, Bhagwat will return back to Guwahati on December 12 and will camp at Keshav Dham, the RSS office situated at Paltan Bazaar.

During his stay at Keshav Dham, Mohan Bhagwat is likely to talk to a large number of RSS leaders who are working in Assam.

Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to Assam assumes significance as the state is set to go for election in April next year, and the ruling BJP is all out to retain power.