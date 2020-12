RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday morning visited Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

The ‘Sarsanghchalak’ made a visit to the temple ahead of a two-day visit to Kolkata from December 12 to 13.

Bhagwat reached Guwahati on Tuesday, where he met elected pracharak of seven northeastern states.

Bhagwat did not make any specific public appearance.

However, his visit to Assam is crucial as the BJP-ruled state will conduct assembly elections next year.