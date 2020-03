RTI activist Dulal Bora was arrested by the Crime Branch of Assam police again on Tuesday for allegedly blackmailing a person over a phone named Iftikar Ali.

Reportedly, Iftikar Ali had filed a case (13/2020) in this regard at the Basistha Police Station and following to it police had arrested him.

It may be mentioned that the police will examine the voice sample and the voice recording of the telephone conversation of Bora in this regard.