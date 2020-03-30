Rumours of Extension of 21-Day Lockdown Baseless: Centre

The Centre on Monday said that rumours and media reports claiming that the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19 would be extended are baseless.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a statement said, “There are rumours and media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the 21 days lockdown when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless.”

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had also denied such reports on Monday morning. “I’m surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown,” the government’s top bureaucrat said while quoted by news agency ANI.

Gauba said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Tuesday ordered the three-week “total lockdown” to break the chain of transmission of the virus, which spreads rapidly. “Forget about stepping out of your homes,” Gauba added.

In the past week, keeping up the supply of essential goods and food, and controlling the massive flow of migrants heading home have been the biggest challenges in the fight against the disease. Large crowds at shops and borders have defeated the purpose of “social distancing” necessary to check the spread of coronavirus.

In India, the Covid-19 cases reached more than 1,000, including 27 deaths.