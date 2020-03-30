NationalTop Stories

Rumours of Extension of 21-Day Lockdown Baseless: Centre

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
415

The Centre on Monday said that rumours and media reports claiming that the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19 would be extended are baseless.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a statement said, “There are rumours and media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the 21 days lockdown when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless.”

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had also denied such reports on Monday morning. “I’m surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown,” the government’s top bureaucrat said while quoted by news agency ANI.

Gauba said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Tuesday ordered the three-week “total lockdown” to break the chain of transmission of the virus, which spreads rapidly. “Forget about stepping out of your homes,” Gauba added.

In the past week, keeping up the supply of essential goods and food, and controlling the massive flow of migrants heading home have been the biggest challenges in the fight against the disease. Large crowds at shops and borders have defeated the purpose of “social distancing” necessary to check the spread of coronavirus.

In India, the Covid-19 cases reached more than 1,000, including 27 deaths.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

IC Borjhar outpost suspended

Regional

Inept Employees Will Be Forced To Retire in Tripura

National

Retd. SC judge to probe allegations of framing CJI

Entertainment

B-town in awe as ‘Sanju’ becomes the biggest opener of 2018

Pratidin Exclusive

Barrier lake forms at Tsangpo after landslide

Top Stories

Yes that was my voice, I don’t deny : Zubeen Garg

Comments
Loading...