Russian Foreign Minister To Meet S Jaishankar Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
Russion Foreign Minister Sergey V Lavrov will be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. He will be arriving in India tonight (Monday) for a two-day visit.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Lavrov will hold talks with Jaishankar on tomorrow (Tuesday) morning at Hyderabad House. Later, they are scheduled to address a joint press conference.

Further, it stated that the visit will be a unique opportunity to discuss important aspects of bilateral ties, also to review preparations for the next India Russia annual summit and also perhaps discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

According to the Russian Embassy as reported by ANI, Jaishankar and Lavrov will exchange views on vital issues of the international and regional agenda, including interaction in the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and BRICS as well as RIC (Russia India China).

After his stay in India, Lavrov will visit Pakistan from April 6-7.

