SAARC Meeting Canceled After Pak Sought Taliban’s Presence

The meeting of foreign ministers of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries was cancelled on Tuesday due to lack of “concurrence from all member states”.

The meeting was slated to be held on September 25.

SAARC members include – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

It is learnt from reliable sources that Pakistan wanted the Taliban to represent Afghanistan in the SAARC meet.

India along with some other members objected to the proposal and due to lack of consensus or concurrence meet has been cancelled.

There was a possibility of Nepal hosting SAARC foreign affairs ministers meet, however, there was no official confirmation.

The dilemma for the SAARC to meet this time was on who will represent Afghanistan, SAARC‘s youngest member.

Taliban is still not recognized by the world and top cabinet minister are blacklisted by the UN.

Amir Khan Muttaqi is the acting foreign minister of Taliban-led government in Afghanistan and he is unlikely to attend any UN and affiliated meetings.