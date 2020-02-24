Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli “Greatest in World”: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump praised cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli during his speech at the Motera Stadium, as part of the ‘Namaste Trump’ event.

Speaking in the event Trump said, “This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the greatest in the world.”

The entire Motera Stadium cheered in joy as soon as the names of the two biggest cricketers have been mentioned by Trump. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also seen as having a big smile when the names of Tendulkar and Kohli were mentioned.

The ‘Namaste Trump’ event is based on the lines of the ‘Howdy Modi’ programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister`s trip to Houston last September.

Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.

Trump, who arrived Ahmedabad at 11.40 AM, was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad Airport with a hug.

In the evening, the US President is scheduled to depart for Agra to catch a glimpse of the Taj Mahal with his family.