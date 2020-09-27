SAD Calls For United Fight, Gets Positive Response

A day after quitting NDA Alliance, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) called for united opposition against Centre’s farm bills and has appealed for a united fight to protect the interests of the farmers of the country.

SAD’S Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was quoted by NDTV as saying, “The farmers’ economic plight affects the entire economy. Anything like the new farm bills, which increases the uncertainty about the fate of farmers’ produce can have disastrous implication for the economy and social stability of the country. Therefore, what we are fighting for is to protect the country’s wider national interests.”

Calling upon all political parties to bridge their differences and put a joint front against attempts to jeopardize farmers’ interests, he further said, “We are ready to join or follow any struggle in the overall interests of the farmers, farm labour, aarhatiyas (farm agents) and other farm produce traders.”

Meanwhile, his appeals have already struck a chord with Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien tweeted, “We support Mr Badal and SAD’s stand for the farmers. Fighting for farmers is part of Trinamool DNA. In 2006, Mamata Banerjee risked her life on a historic 26 day fast for farmers’ rights. We oppose Farm Bills 2020 as they endanger states’ role, minimum support price, public distribution system and procurement.”

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut also posted supporting SAD. “Shiv Sena appreciates Akali Dal’s decision to break its ties with NDA in the interest of farmers,” he wrote.

It is to be noted that SAD was the oldest-ally of BJP before it walked out of the NDA alliance yesterday over differences over the farm bills and refusal of the Centre to include Punjabi as an official language in Jammu and Kashmir.