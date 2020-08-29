‘Sadak 2’ Becomes Lowest-Rated Film on IMDb

Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback has become the lowest-rated film of all time on IMDb with a user rating of 1.1. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Based on over 10000 votes, the film is currently the worst rated film on IMDb with a rating of 1.1. A Turkish film called Code Name: K.O.Z is its closest rival with 1.3 IMDb rating.

The film has received many negative reviews with critics terming it as “a joke”, “intolerable”, “boring” and so on.

The trailer of the film upon release already became the second-most disliked trailer in the world, after a concentrated effort to downvote the trailer was made.

The film has been heavily criticized for supposedly propagating nepotism in the industry.

Sadak 2 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 PM on Friday.