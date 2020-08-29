Top StoriesEntertainment

‘Sadak 2’ Becomes Lowest-Rated Film on IMDb

By Pratidin Bureau
150

Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback has become the lowest-rated film of all time on IMDb with a user rating of 1.1. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

Based on over 10000 votes, the film is currently the worst rated film on IMDb with a rating of 1.1. A Turkish film called Code Name: K.O.Z is its closest rival with 1.3 IMDb rating.

The film has received many negative reviews with critics terming it as “a joke”, “intolerable”, “boring” and so on.

Related News

Assam College Students To Have Informal Classes

Assam Minister Tests Covid +ve

Namghars To Get 2.5 Lakh

Assam Schools To Focus on Sanitization From Sept 1

The trailer of the film upon release already became the second-most disliked trailer in the world, after a concentrated effort to downvote the trailer was made.

The film has been heavily criticized for supposedly propagating nepotism in the industry.

Sadak 2 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 PM on Friday.

You might also like
National

PM Modi gets highest civilian award of Russia

Health

“India Failed To Handle Mental Health During Pandemic” – Assam NGO

World

This is what Coronavirus looks like

Top Stories

ST status: Pro-,anti- forces call Assam Bandh

National

Govt Extends FASTag implementation date

World

Economists William Nordhaus, Paul Romer wins Nobel Prize

Comments
Loading...