Sadin-Pratidin Group Felicitates Sahitya Akademi Awardee Anuradha Sarma Pujari

The employees of Sadin-Pratidin group on Thursday felicitated Sahitya Akademi Awardee Anuradha Sarma Pujari at its office premises in Chandmari, Guwahati.

Attending the felicitation ceremony, Anuradha Sarma Pujari said that the honour that she received by getting the Sahitya Akademi Award is not only for her but also for the readers and fan followers. “This award has spread in the society widely and when it spread so widely, the award received a huge honour. The happiness and honour of the people of Assam has also been involved said the Sahitya Akademi awardee.

She further stated that some dreams can’t be fulfilled with money. “We cannot buy love with money. The wishes that we received from the people by heart gives unconditional happiness and power and that power can’t be bought with money,” she added.

Managing Director of Pratidin Time, Smitakshi B Goswami while participating in the felicitation programme said, “We have always waited for this moment and this year is special for us. This is proud moment for us,” said the Managing Director.

Director of Sadin-Pratidin group Rishi Baruah also congratulated Anuradha Sarma Pujari on her achievement saying that the employees of the group are also equally happy with the honour that has been received by her other than her family members.

It may also be mentioned that the book ‘Iyat Ekhon Aranya Ase’ for which she won the Sahitya Akademi Award has also been included in the school curriculum.

Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Prakash Mahanta also expressed happiness over the honour that has been received by the senior journalist and Editor of Sadin with Sahitya Akademi award.

