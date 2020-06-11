‘Sahitya Monikhi Upobon’ to be set up in 24 places in Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
In order to protect Assam as a state with rich bio-diversity, the Government of Assam under the aegis of Environment and Forest Department will set up Sahitya Monikhi Upobon in 24 different places and as a part of this will plant one thousand saplings in this monsoon season.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also said that the gardens will be named after great men of the state and similarly the Sahitya MonikhiUpobon’ inaugurated today at Chriduarhas been named after Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala.

He also called upon the employees of the Environment and Forest Department to take care of the saplings and ensure their upbringing.

