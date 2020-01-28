Sahitya Sabha president’s special mention & awards announced

The Asam Sahitya Sabha president’s special mention & awards for the year 2018-20 were announced on Tuesday. The 75th biennial session of Sahitya Sabha will be held with a four-day program from February 1-4, 2020 at Sualkuchi, the silk village of Assam.
President’s special mention :
Bhasapran: Dr. Narayan Das
Anubad Ratna: Bhrigu Giri Maharaj (Posthumously)
Preronamoyee Nari: Rekha Baruah
List of awardees :
Ananda Chandra Barua award: Partha Sarathi Mahanta
Special social service award: Ganesh Tamuly
Special youth literary award: Barnali Kalita
Medhi Dharani- Alaka trust special cultural organizer award: Tarun Azad Deka
Mahendra Borthakur memorial special dramatist award: Dhrubajyoti Sarma
M. Alimuddin Dewan award: Habibur Rahman
Hariprashad Neog Award: Samar Talukdar