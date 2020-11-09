Samaguri: Section 144 Imposed at Neelapani Lake

The Office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kaliabor has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC at Neelapani or Paradise Lake or Blue Water Lake situated in Kathalguri GP under Samaguri police station for an indefinite time.

The decision came after two youths drowned to death in the lake recently. The death of the youths have proved that it is dangerous to get down in the lake and unsafe for the people.

The lake has become a popular tourist attraction where huge numbers of people thronged to the lake from across the state. To ensure public safety and security, the sub-divisional magistrate has decided to impose Section 144 until further notice.

The following action is strictly prohibited as mentioned in the prohibitory order issued by the magistrate office:

Getting down/jumping/diving into the water of the Neelapani lake is strictly prohibited

Swimming or any attempt to swim in the water of Neelapani Lake is strictly prohibited

Consumption of alcohol/liquor or drugs in and around the lake has been prohibited by the magistrate office

The order came into force with effect from November 8 and any violation of the above mentioned prohibitory order will have to face strict action of the violation under section 188 of the IPC.