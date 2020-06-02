Samudra Gupta Kashyap appointed as Assam Govt. Information Commissioner

Renowned journalist Samudra Gupta Kashyap has been appointed as Information Commissioner by Assam Government.

The veteran journalist retired from The Indian Express as the Senior Assistant Editor (North-East India).

After 20 years with the Indian Express, he earned a name for himself among the other noted journalists of the Northeast and is often invited by various institutions to deliver talks and attend discussions on various issues pertaining to that region.

Born in Assam in 1960, Samudra Gupta Kashyap is an alumnus of the prestigious Cotton College of Guwahati, an institution which is known for having counted among its students a host of literary geniuses, notable journalists and great statesmen. He completed his post-graduation in English from the same institution and later did a post-graduate diploma course in journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi.

He had previously worked in Prantik, a renowned Assamese fortnightly magazine and Dainik Asom, the oldest Assamese daily newspaper, for a decade between 1981 and 1991. He joined the Indian Express in the year 1991.