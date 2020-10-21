Top StoriesEntertainmentNational

Sanjay Dutt Confirms Recovery From Cancer

By Pratidin Bureau
Bollywood  actor Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday announced that he has come out victorious from his cancer battle and thanked fans and well-wishers for their support.

The 61-year-old actor shared the news on Twitter on the occasion of his children’s birthday. “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can. The health and well being of our family,” Dutt said.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness, and the countless blessings that you have sent my way,” he added.

Sanjay Dutt thanking the medical team who assisted him said, “I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses, and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful”.

In August, Sanjay Dutt declared taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid speculation that he was battling lung cancer.

