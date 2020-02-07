Sarania Meets Modi at Airport

Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP Naba Sarania met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Friday.

Sarania submitted a memorandum consisting of issues to cut 70% non-Bodo villages from BTR. The MP also sought ‘Political rights’ for the Non-Bodos living in the region.

He expresses his dissatisfaction with the BTR issue as the central government took the decision without consulting with non-Bodo people of BTAD.

On the sidelines of Modi-Sarania meet, the MP said that a discussion will be on February 12 in Dispur with different non-Bodo organizations in the state.

“Will try to discuss these issues with Home Minister Amit Shah soon”, Sarania added.

PM Narendra Modi visited Kokrajhar to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo agreement.