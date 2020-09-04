Sarania Residence May Face Water Crisis for 2 Days

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) issued a notification saying that the public in Sarania and its surrounding areas that there will be an interruption in water supply for two days on Friday and Saturday (September 4-September 5).

The water supply has been interrupted as the 350mm dia pumping line feeding to the Sarania reservoir has occurred sudden huge leaking at Panbazar old pipeline. Therefore pumping to the Sarania reservoir shall be stopped today until restoration.

The GMC authorities said that the technical team is on the ground round the clock to ensure the water supply is restored at the earliest. Mobile Water Tanker will be felicitated wherever it is necessary.