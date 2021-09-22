Sarbananda Sonowal Refers Northeast As Biological Centre, Calls The Region “Astalakhi”

The Union Minister of Ayush, and former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal has referred Northeast India as the Biological hub of India. He called the region as”Astalakhi” on Wednesday while addressing the media.

Sarbananda Sonowal said that after being the Minister of Ayush, he came to know that Assam has great potentiality hidden in itself.

He further said that the ministry will find out the goodness properties of tree branches, skin, roots, etc and extract the best out of the natural resources.

Sonowal also said that the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has given special importance to the North-eastern region in expansion of the cabinet.

While addressing the media persons on Wednesday at the State Executive Meeting of the BJP party, Sarbananda Sonowal said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is like his brother and has been fulfilling the duties of CM with full dedication.

Sonowal also added that Himanta Biswa Sarma has worked real hard for the interest of the people.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the BJP functionaries imitate the works of Himanta Biswa Sarma and acquires inspiration.

Further Sonowal added that people must co-operate with the government in the fight against drugs. BJP functionaries must raise awareness in their respective areas, said Sonowal.

“The BJP party must help Himanta Biswa Sarma to create a corruption free Assam,” said Sonowal.