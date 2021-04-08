Sarbananda Sonowal Takes 1st Shot of COVID Vaccine

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday took his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The Chief Minister took to twitter urging people to get eligible persons to get vaccinated and take all precautions to curb COVID-19 pandemic. “Took my first shot of #COVID19 vaccine at GMCH.

Vaccines are safe and will help us defeat this pandemic. I urge all eligible persons of the state to get vaccinated and continue following safety precautions,” Sonowal wrote.

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took second shot of COVID vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

