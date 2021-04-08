Sarbananda Sonowal Takes 1st Shot of COVID Vaccine

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday took his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The Chief Minister took to twitter urging people to get eligible persons to get vaccinated and take all precautions to curb COVID-19 pandemic. “Took my first shot of #COVID19 vaccine at GMCH.

Vaccines are safe and will help us defeat this pandemic. I urge all eligible persons of the state to get vaccinated and continue following safety precautions,” Sonowal wrote.

Took my first shot of #COVID19 vaccine at GMCH.



Vaccines are safe and will help us defeat this pandemic. I urge all eligible persons of the state to get vaccinated and continue following safety precautions. pic.twitter.com/xb2YI5MFJz — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 8, 2021

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took second shot of COVID vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).