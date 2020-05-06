Sarusajai Stadium Converts Into Workplace of NHM: Himanta

Assam Health & Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Sarusajai stadium has been transformed into a workplace of the health department. He said that from now onwards, the entire work of the National Health Mission (NHM) will operate from the Sarusajai stadium.

Visiting the stadium on Wednesday, Sarma said that the people who will come from other states will be kept in Sarusajai and they will be brought by police from Srirampur, and Bakshirhat gate. He said that in the initial tests if anyone shows symptoms of COVID-19, they will be kept at Sarusajai and the people who will be tested negative should go for home quarantine.

Himanta further stated that the people who will come from ‘Red Zone’ will also be taken to Sarusajai and for some people arrangements will be made in hotels. The minister further reiterated that the people will also be able to stay in other hotels other than the hotels arranged by the government but they will have to pay the hotel rent of their own.

The minister further informed that the people of lower Assam will be quarantined at Kokrajhar and for the people of middle Assam, they will be quarantined at Guwahati and the people of upper Assam will be quarantined at Jorhat.

The people of North Assam will be quarantined at Tezpur and the people of Barak Valley will be kept in quarantine at Silchar, said Sarma.

He also reiterated that it will take four days for the four quarantine centers to come into effect. And for these four days, all the people will be kept in Sarusajai.