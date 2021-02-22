Satradhikar Hemkanta Dev Goswami Passes Away At 101

Hemkanta Dev Goswami, the Satradhikar of Majuli’s Madhya Kamalabari Satra passed away at the age of 101 on Monday at 7 am.

Satradhikar Goswami was a leading Vaishnavite saint and Sanskrit scholar of the country. He was renowned for his scholarly work on the Satriya culture.

Goswami  was born in 1920 at Jarabari in Sivsagar district. He was the son of Raghunath Mahanta and Aikon Mahanta. Goswami was mastered at 14 contexts of Satriya culture, name, text, singing, Bayan, Ojapali, etc.

In addition, Gowami was a skilled sculptor. He also made  the ‘Mukha Silpa’, ‘Guru Akhon’, ‘Garuur Akhon’ etc.

However, 101-year-old had not received Silpi Pensio in his entire lifetime.  

Later the government has been providing medical treatment to the Satradhikar.

The Vaishnavite scholar, dedicated his life for the promotion of Satra Culture across the country at the age of 7. His death is a huge loss for the socio cultural and spiritual epithet to Majuli and the state.

