Saudi Arabia Suspends Entry From India, 19 Other Countries

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Thursday informed Kingdom of Saudi Arabia suspended entry of people from India and 19 other countries due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, India in Saudi Arabia said, “Kingdom of Saudi Arabia vide its circular dated 2nd February 2021 have temporarily suspended entry into the Kingdom for passengers coming from the following 19 countries, in addition to India.”

The countries which have been included advisory are India, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, and Japan.