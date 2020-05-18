SaveDehingPatkai Campaign gains momentum

The National Board for Wildlife, or NBWL, permitted Coal India Limited to carry out extraction in 98.59 hectares of the rainforest’s land. Many fear that it will completely destroy Dehing Patkai, which is also known as ‘Amazon of the East.’

The netizens of the state have started an online campaign to stop coal mining in Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam and it aims to spread awareness about the future of the wildlife sanctuary through “social media movement.”

“Illegal mining has already damaged the rainforest. Recently, NBWL has permitted Coal India Limited to start extraction in 98.59 hectares of land at Dehing Patkai in Saleki– an Elephant Reserve area. It will completely destroy the Sanctuary,” Postgraduate Students’ Union (PGSU) of Gauhati University said in a statement.

“Post #SaveDehingPatkai in your social media accounts. Together we can save Dehing Patkai,” the statement added.

Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia Districts of Assam and covers an area of 111.19 km² rainforest. It is part of the Assam valley tropical wet evergreen forest and consists of three parts: Jeypore, upper Dihing River and Dirok rainforest.