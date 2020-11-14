National

SBI Adopts 15 Tigers In Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad’s State Bank of India on Friday adopted 15 tigers for a period of one year, Nehru Zoological Park said in a press release.

Chief General Manager (Hyderabad) Om Prakash Mishra said that SBI is playing a vital role in the conservation of Tigers at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park.

While congratulating the Zoo Management and the Forest Department for breeding the tigers, Mishra assured that SBI is determined to continue to adopt the tigers in coming years.

A cheque of Rs 15,00,000 was presented to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, R Shobha by Mr Mishra as adoption charges.

