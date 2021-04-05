SC Declines BPF’s Plea To Postpone Tamulpur Polling

The Supreme Court has declined Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary’s plea seeking postponement of polling in Tamulpur after its candidate, Rangja Khungur Basumatary, left the party and joined the BJP, just two days before the constituency goes to polls.

Chief Justice SA Bobde said it was not possible for the court to interfere in the middle of elections.

“How can court interfere in the middle of elections? We will show you the door of Assam High Court,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Election commission also refused to entertain saying that the polling could only be adjourned “in event of death of a candidate”.

It reiterated that it had received assurances from Mr Basumatary that he done so “willingly (and) without pressure from any quarter”.

BPF will now move Gauhati High Court after being turned down by the Supreme Court.

The third and final phase of Assam Assembly elections for 44 constituencies will be held tomorrow (April 6).