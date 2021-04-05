Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

SC Declines BPF’s Plea To Postpone Tamulpur Polling

By Pratidin Bureau
0

The Supreme Court has declined Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary’s plea seeking postponement of polling in Tamulpur after its candidate, Rangja Khungur Basumatary, left the party and joined the BJP, just two days before the constituency goes to polls.

Chief Justice SA Bobde said it was not possible for the court to interfere in the middle of elections.

“How can court interfere in the middle of elections? We will show you the door of Assam High Court,” he said.

Related News

Russian Foreign Minister To Meet S Jaishankar Tomorrow

Assam Polls: 320 CAPF Companies Deployed Ahead Of Final…

Assam Election: 337 Candidates In Fray In Third Phase

Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Resigns

Earlier on Sunday, the Election commission also refused to entertain saying that the polling could only be adjourned “in event of death of a candidate”.

It reiterated that it had received assurances from Mr Basumatary that he done so “willingly (and) without pressure from any quarter”.

BPF will now move Gauhati High Court after being turned down by the Supreme Court.

The third and final phase of Assam Assembly elections for 44 constituencies will be held tomorrow (April 6).

You might also like
Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Top Stories

‘Laxmmi Bomb’ Title Changed To ‘Laxmmi’

Regional

2 youths found murdered inside car in Tezpur

World

4 dead, at least 5 missing in Bangladesh floods

Regional

Bokajan: 572gms Heroin Seized

Sports

World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu sets up semi-final clash with Japan’s Akane…

Comments
Loading...