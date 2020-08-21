NationalTop Stories

SC Dismisses Plea Against Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking an inquiry against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi for allegedly abusing his authority as the SC judge.

Rejecting the plea filed in 2018, the Supreme Court on Friday said the petition was infructuous as Justice Gogoi has retired.

The petitioner argued that though he filed the plea in 2018, it was not listed by the registry despite dozens of reminder letters.

The plea had sought an in-house inquiry by a committee of judges against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi for alleged bias and improper conduct in passing an ex parte order in July, 2016.

Justice Gogoi, who was sworn on October 3, 2018 as the 46th CJI, had the tenure of a little over 13 months.

He retired as the Chief Justice of India in November, 2019. His tenure as judge and as CJI was marked by controversies and personal allegations.

He faced allegations of sexual harassment, of which he was later cleared.

