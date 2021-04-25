SC Judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar No More

Sitting Supreme Court judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar has passed away following a lung infection. He was 62.

Justice Shantanagoudar was in the ICU unit of Medanta hospital in Gurgoan. He was stable till late Saturday but his health deteriorated during midnight. It is however not clear if he contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Justice Shantanagoudar was enrolled as an advocate on September, 1980. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2003. He later became a permanent judge in 2004.

In 2016, he was transferred to Kerala High Court and assumed charge as the Acting Chief Justice in August.

Before being elevated as a Supreme Court judge, he became the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court in September, 2016.